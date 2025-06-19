﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Online pre-sale launch of hit doll Labubu 3.0 halves scalper prices

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  14:02 UTC+8, 2025-06-19       0
Pop Mart's popular Labubu 3.0 series debuted its first-ever online pre-sale on Wednesday, leading to a sharp drop in resale prices of the coveted dolls.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  14:02 UTC+8, 2025-06-19       0

Pop Mart's popular Labubu 3.0 series debuted its first-ever online pre-sale on Wednesday, leading to a sharp drop in resale prices of the coveted dolls.

On Wednesday evening, the Labubu vinyl plush doll 3.0 series restocked across multiple channels, with many fans celebrating their purchases on social media. Pop Mart's official mini-program also introduced a pre-sale option for the first time.

An insider at Pop Mart told Shanghai-based The Paper, "The Labubu 3.0 series has recently gained immense popularity worldwide. To ensure a better experience for regular consumers, we've optimized the sales process by launching online pre-orders, allowing more people to purchase Labubu."

Online pre-sale launch of hit doll Labubu 3.0 halves scalper prices

Netizens posted online that they have managed to snag Labubu dolls.

On some secondary platforms, a full set of six Labubu 3.0 blind boxes was previously listed at over 1,500 yuan (US$208), with some even priced as high as 2,800 yuan. However, in scalper groups, prices have dropped significantly since the pre-sale began, with most offers now ranging between 650 and 800 yuan per set. One scalper remarked, "The market has crashed – we're buying at 700 to 800 yuan."

Launched globally in April, Pop Mart's Labubu 3.0 series sparked a buying frenzy, with long queues outside stores worldwide. The hype even propelled Pop Mart's app to the top of the US App Store's shopping chart for the first time.

The pre-sale for Labubu 3.0 has quickly gained traction among consumers. As of press time, shipments for pre-orders are scheduled as far as late September.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shanghai
Pop Mart
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     