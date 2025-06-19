Online pre-sale launch of hit doll Labubu 3.0 halves scalper prices

Pop Mart's popular Labubu 3.0 series debuted its first-ever online pre-sale on Wednesday, leading to a sharp drop in resale prices of the coveted dolls.

On Wednesday evening, the Labubu vinyl plush doll 3.0 series restocked across multiple channels, with many fans celebrating their purchases on social media. Pop Mart's official mini-program also introduced a pre-sale option for the first time.

An insider at Pop Mart told Shanghai-based The Paper, "The Labubu 3.0 series has recently gained immense popularity worldwide. To ensure a better experience for regular consumers, we've optimized the sales process by launching online pre-orders, allowing more people to purchase Labubu."