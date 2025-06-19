Online pre-sale launch of hit doll Labubu 3.0 halves scalper prices
Pop Mart's popular Labubu 3.0 series debuted its first-ever online pre-sale on Wednesday, leading to a sharp drop in resale prices of the coveted dolls.
On Wednesday evening, the Labubu vinyl plush doll 3.0 series restocked across multiple channels, with many fans celebrating their purchases on social media. Pop Mart's official mini-program also introduced a pre-sale option for the first time.
An insider at Pop Mart told Shanghai-based The Paper, "The Labubu 3.0 series has recently gained immense popularity worldwide. To ensure a better experience for regular consumers, we've optimized the sales process by launching online pre-orders, allowing more people to purchase Labubu."
On some secondary platforms, a full set of six Labubu 3.0 blind boxes was previously listed at over 1,500 yuan (US$208), with some even priced as high as 2,800 yuan. However, in scalper groups, prices have dropped significantly since the pre-sale began, with most offers now ranging between 650 and 800 yuan per set. One scalper remarked, "The market has crashed – we're buying at 700 to 800 yuan."
Launched globally in April, Pop Mart's Labubu 3.0 series sparked a buying frenzy, with long queues outside stores worldwide. The hype even propelled Pop Mart's app to the top of the US App Store's shopping chart for the first time.
The pre-sale for Labubu 3.0 has quickly gained traction among consumers. As of press time, shipments for pre-orders are scheduled as far as late September.