﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

PLA slams British hype over patrol vessel's Taiwan Strait transit

Xinhua
  13:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0
A spokesperson for Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command on Friday criticized Britain for hyping up the transit of its offshore patrol vessel through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  13:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0

A spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Friday criticized Britain for hyping up the transit of its offshore patrol vessel through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Liu Runke said the Eastern Theater Command deployed forces to monitor the entire transit, maintained a high level of alert, and responded effectively to the situation.

The remarks by the British side distort legal principles and mislead the public, while its actions are a deliberate attempt to stir up trouble and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Liu said.

"The theater command forces remain on high alert at all times and will firmly counter any threats or provocations," the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     