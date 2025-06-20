﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China expels Philippine vessel at Huangyan Dao

Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0
The China Coast Guard on Friday expelled the official Philippine vessel 3006 from China's territorial waters around Huangyan Dao in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.
Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2025-06-20       0

The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Friday expelled the official Philippine vessel 3006 from China's territorial waters around Huangyan Dao in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, a CCG spokesperson said.

The Philippine vessel disregarded China's repeated dissuasion and warnings, insisting on approaching and intruding into Chinese territorial waters around Huangyan Dao, said spokesperson Liu Dejun.

The CCG employed gradually escalating measures, including verbal warnings, tracking, monitoring and expulsion actions, as well as water cannon warning shots, to expel the Philippine ship. All on-site actions were professional, standardized and legitimate, Liu noted.

The actions of the Philippine vessel seriously infringed on China's sovereignty and constituted a serious violation of international law and relevant provisions of Chinese law, Liu added, while stressing that frequent provocations and harassment by the Philippine side cannot alter the fact that Huangyan Dao belongs to China.

The CCG will take all necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     