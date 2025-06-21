Tianjin Port pursues full-process automation in North China
Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port. At present, the port has realized full coverage of intelligent operation for its container and bulk terminals. The automation rate of large container equipment has exceeded 88 percent, while the average operation efficiency has improved by 15 percent.
Xinhua
Source: Xinhua Editor: Jiang Xinhua
