Tianjin boosts marine equipment industry with automation and intelligence
23:24 UTC+8, 2025-06-21 0
As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation toward high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops.
Xinhua
Source: Xinhua Editor: Jiang Xinhua
