News / Nation

Zhang Ziyi-led thriller "She's Got No Name" opens amid summer box office hopes

Highly anticipated crime thriller "She's Got No Name," starring Zhang Ziyi, launched in China this weekend, earning 90 million yuan on Saturday, its opening day.
  23:49 UTC+8, 2025-06-22       0

Highly anticipated crime thriller "She's Got No Name," starring Zhang Ziyi, launched in China this weekend, earning 90 million yuan (12.55 million US dollars) on Saturday, its opening day.

With preview screenings included, the film's total revenue had reached 140 million yuan by the end of Saturday, and box office tracker Maoyan now projects it could ultimately gross around 570 million yuan.

The film's release comes at a critical moment for the Chinese film market, which is looking to this summer season for signs of resilience and revival following a sharp 44-percent drop in box office earnings during the same period last year.

Industry observers are hopeful that standout films could help revive momentum across the sector. Between 2017 and 2019, China's summer box office regularly exceeded 16 billion yuan annually, peaking at a record 20.62 billion yuan in 2023. However, the 2024 summer season saw a steep decline to 11.64 billion yuan, raising expectations for this year's slate, which now includes more than 90 films.

Directed by Peter Chan, "She's Got No Name" is based on a sensational 1945 murder case in Shanghai, which saw a woman dismember her husband's body in a grisly act of revenge. The 96-minute version, which has been trimmed from its original 150-minute Cannes cut, is being marketed as the first part of a two-part series. While no official release date has been set for the second installment, anticipation is already building.

Filmed in the atmospheric alleyways of Shanghai, the film painstakingly recreates the period's grim texture with remarkable attention to detail. This, combined with Zhang's transformative performance, marking a departure from her usual glamorous roles, further enhances the film's broader appeal.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Shanghai
Zhang Ziyi
