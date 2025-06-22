﻿
News / Nation

China renews alert for high temperatures

  22:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-22       0
China's national observatory renewed a yellow alert on Sunday, warning of high temperatures in several regions of the country.
China's national observatory renewed a yellow alert on Sunday, warning of high temperatures in several regions of the country.

During the day on Monday, parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin and Xinjiang will experience scorching weather with temperatures reaching over 35 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

High temperatures ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius are expected in some of the aforementioned regions — with certain local areas even set to experience temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the NMC said.

The center suggested that people take protective measures to prevent excessive exposure to the sun.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
