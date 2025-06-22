Former head of China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine under probe
20:46 UTC+8, 2025-06-22 0
Yu Wenming, former head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, is currently under investigation by the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious duty-related malfeasance, an official statement said Sunday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
