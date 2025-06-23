Former Chinese anti-narcotics police chief handed death sentence with reprieve for bribery

Former national political adviser and anti-narcotics police chief Liu Yuejin was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery on Monday, according to a court in east China's Fujian Province.

Liu was a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the Ministry of Public Security's narcotics control bureau.

Liu was deprived of political rights for life, his personal property was confiscated, and all his illegal gains were recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court sentence read.

The court ruling stated that Liu abused his various positions within the police to seek benefits for others in matters such as business operations and financing between 1992 and 2020.

In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth over 121 million yuan (US$16.83 million) in total.

The amount of bribes involved in Liu's case was particularly huge, causing significant losses to the interests of the country and the people, according to the court.

Taking into account mitigating factors, including his confession and the recovery of all the illicit gains, the court handed down a lenient punishment according to the law.