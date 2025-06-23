Man executed for rape and murder of 7-year-old girl

Zhu Jiaqi, a 28-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl, was executed on June 6, the Changsha Intermediate People's Court has announced.

The crime occurred on October 30, 2021, in Changsha County, central China's Hunan Province, where Zhu lured the victim to a secluded wooded area, sexually assaulted her, and strangled her to death. Police arrested Zhu three days later in Changsha's Yuhua District.

The court sentenced Zhu to death for murder and an additional 12 years in prison for rape.

The victim's father told Red Star News the family had been notified of the execution. "We never knew this man," he said, emphasizing their consistent demand for capital punishment.

Zhu, born in Dangshan County, eastern Anhui Province, was unemployed with a junior high school education.