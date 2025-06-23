Chinese UN envoy condemns US strikes on Iran nuke sites

China's permanent representative to the United Nations on Sunday condemned the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the United States conducted attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. China strongly condemns the US attacks on Iran and the bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency," said Fu Cong.

The US move seriously violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. It has exacerbated tensions in the Middle East and dealt a heavy blow to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, he said.

The international community must uphold justice and make concrete efforts to cool down the situation and restore peace and stability, he said.

Fu called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the hostilities.

"In the context of the abrupt escalation of tensions in the Middle East, China is deeply concerned about the risk of the situation getting out of control. The parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, should immediately cease fire to prevent a spiraling escalation and to resolutely avoid the spillover of the war," he said.

"The parties concerned should abide by international law, curb the impulse to use force, and avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to fire," he added.