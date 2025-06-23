﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Number of narcotics criminal cases in China drops steadily over past decade: top court

Xinhua
  14:38 UTC+8, 2025-06-23       0
The number of narcotics-related criminal cases in China has steadily declined over the past decade, China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Monday.
Xinhua
  14:38 UTC+8, 2025-06-23       0

The number of narcotics-related criminal cases in China has steadily declined over the past decade, China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Monday.

A total of 9,343 narcotics-related cases were concluded in courts across China in the first five months of 2025, the SPC announced, adding that it is nearly 30 percent lower than data from the same period last year.

The data also revealed that Chinese courts had concluded 35,859 first-instance narcotics cases in 2024. Of the 49,177 persons who received penalties, 8,332 were given penalties heavier than imprisonment of five years.

The court noted that new types of narcotics-related criminal cases, particularly those involving minors, are becoming prominent. It also released information on Monday detailing 10 typical such cases.

The court vowed to continue delivering law-based and harsh punishment to narcotics criminals, and bolster the efficiency of this comprehensive crackdown on narcotics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     