China to hold military parade to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

China will hold a military parade in Tian'anmen Square, downtown Beijing, on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

President Xi Jinping will review the troops during the parade, which is held as part of a grand gathering to commemorate the anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the gathering.

The military parade will feature marching formations, armored columns and aerial echelons, showcasing both traditional main battle forces and new-domain forces with new combat capabilities, said Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, at a press conference held on Tuesday.

All equipment to be on display is domestically produced and currently in service, he said.

In addition to the latest generation of conventional weapons, the parade will display new-type combat capabilities, such as unmanned intelligent systems, underwater combat units, cyber and electronic forces, and hypersonic weapons, demonstrating the Chinese military's strong ability to adapt to technological trends and evolving warfare, and to prevail in future wars, Wu added.