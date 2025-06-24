﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China to hold military parade to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

Xinhua
  12:21 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
China will hold a military parade in Tian'anmen Square, downtown Beijing, on September 3.
Xinhua
  12:21 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0

China will hold a military parade in Tian'anmen Square, downtown Beijing, on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

President Xi Jinping will review the troops during the parade, which is held as part of a grand gathering to commemorate the anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the gathering.

The military parade will feature marching formations, armored columns and aerial echelons, showcasing both traditional main battle forces and new-domain forces with new combat capabilities, said Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, at a press conference held on Tuesday.

All equipment to be on display is domestically produced and currently in service, he said.

In addition to the latest generation of conventional weapons, the parade will display new-type combat capabilities, such as unmanned intelligent systems, underwater combat units, cyber and electronic forces, and hypersonic weapons, demonstrating the Chinese military's strong ability to adapt to technological trends and evolving warfare, and to prevail in future wars, Wu added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     