News / Nation

China's September 3 parade to showcase domestically produced military equipment in active service

Xinhua
  13:56 UTC+8, 2025-06-24
A parade scheduled on September 3 in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square will showcase China's military equipment that is domestically produced and in active service.
Xinhua
  13:56 UTC+8, 2025-06-24       0
China's September 3 parade to showcase domestically produced military equipment in active service
Xinhua

Wu Zeke, a senior officer with the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, speaks at the press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

A parade scheduled on September 3 in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square will showcase China's military equipment that is domestically produced and in active service, a military officer said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The parade is part of the events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The parade will feature marching formations, armored columns and aerial echelons, and display new types of combat forces, including unmanned, intelligent equipment.

Wu Zeke, a senior officer with the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said the marching formations spotlight the restructured composition of China's armed forces following the country's military reforms, showcasing the new configuration of services and branches.

The armored columns will highlight the latest advancements in China's weapons development, Wu said.

By adopting a combination of integrated units and composite formations, they reflect the Chinese military's new model of forces application — joint command, joint operations and joint support — as well as its capabilities of indigenous innovation in weaponry, Wu added.

The aerial echelons will highlight the systematic development of China's air combat capabilities and the rapid advancement of its modern fighting power, Wu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
