News / Nation

Guangdong university student punished for cat abuse

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-06-25       0
A student from Guangdong Ocean University has been placed on disciplinary probation and suspended from studies for killing and torturing a cat.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-06-25

A student from Guangdong Ocean University has been placed on disciplinary probation and suspended from studies for killing and torturing a cat, according to a statement issued by the Zhanjiang-based university on Tuesday.

The student, surnamed Cui, from the university's Food Science and Technology College, took another person's cat to his off-campus residence on June 20. While feeding the animal, he was bitten and subsequently killed it.

The university stated that Cui's actions violated school regulations and harmed the reputation of both the institution and its students. As a result, he was placed on probation and suspended from academic activities.

Earlier reports revealed that on June 21, a social media post accused a Guangdong Ocean University student of stealing a pet cat from a convenience store near the campus.

The student was allegedly apprehended in the early hours of the same day and admitted to abusing, killing, and discarding the cat's body in a trash bin.

Examination later confirmed that the cat had suffered a broken front paw, a fractured tail, and visible burn injuries, showing no signs of life when found.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
