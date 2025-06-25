﻿
News / Nation

Over 80,000 evacuated amid serious flooding in SW China

Xinhua
  10:13 UTC+8, 2025-06-25       0
Continuous heavy rainfall and upstream inflows have triggered severe flooding in two counties of Guizhou Province in southwest China, prompting mass evacuations.
Xinhua
  10:13 UTC+8, 2025-06-25       0
Over 80,000 evacuated amid serious flooding in SW China
Xinhua

Rescuers evacuate people in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province, on June 24, 2025.

Continuous heavy rainfall and upstream inflows have triggered severe flooding in two counties of Guizhou Province in southwest China, prompting mass evacuations.

As of 2:30pm Tuesday, 48,900 residents were temporarily evacuated in Rongjiang County and 32,000 in Congjiang County. The flood control emergency response has been escalated to Level I, the highest, in both counties.

Rongjiang, a county known for Cun Chao — a rural football league covering over 100 village teams and drawing numerous fans across the country, saw heavy rainstorms from 8 pm Monday, with a venue at the Duliu River exceeding the warning level by 6.68 meters as of 2 pm Tuesday.

The football field at the Cun Chao stadium was submerged under three meters of water.

Long Tian, a resident near the stadium, recalled that when he woke up at 8am Tuesday, the water downstairs was already thigh-deep.

"The water rose very quickly, so I stayed on the third floor waiting for rescue. By the afternoon, I had been transferred to safety," Long said.

Rescue teams, including firefighters and volunteers, deployed boats and other equipment for the rescue work in the two counties.

As of 4 pm Tuesday, the provincial emergency department had allocated disaster relief items, including 30,000 bottles of drinking water and 10,000 bowls of instant noodles, to the two counties via high-speed rail and road transport.

Also in Guizhou, rain-triggered landslides caused the collapse of part of a bridge on an expressway in the county of Sandu. No casualties have been reported so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
