﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Second phase of China's largest offshore gas field goes operational

Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2025-06-25       0
China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced Wednesday the full operation of the second phase of its flagship gas field in the South China Sea.
Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2025-06-25       0

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced Wednesday the full operation of the second phase of its flagship gas field in the South China Sea, marking the completion of the country's largest offshore natural gas development to date.

The progress brings the gas field, named Shenhai Yihao or Deep Sea No. 1, to its designed production capacity of 4.5 billion cubic meters annually, according to CNOOC, the largest offshore oil and gas producer in China.

The gas field boasts proven geological reserves of over 150 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Production of phase-one project commenced in June 2021.

Natural gas extracted from the field is transported to coastal terminals in Hong Kong, Sanya in Hainan, and Zhuhai in Guangdong, supplying key economic regions while integrating into the national gas pipeline network.

The second phase of the project represents the country's most challenging deepwater gas development so far, as it operates under the highest temperatures and pressures ever encountered in domestic offshore exploration. Additionally, it is China's deepest gas development, functioning at water depths exceeding 1,500 meters and well depths surpassing 5,000 meters.

Project manager Liu Kang said the production infrastructure and technical expertise established through the project will help future complex deepwater oil and gas exploration, enhancing the role of marine resources in supporting national energy supply.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Hainan
Zhuhai
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     