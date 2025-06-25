Mainland pledges all-out support for Taiwan compatriots stranded in Israel-Iran conflict

The Chinese mainland will make every effort to help evacuate Chinese nationals, including those from Taiwan, affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel has issued notices for Chinese citizens – including Taiwan residents holding mainland travel pass – to register for evacuation assistance as regional tensions surged.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, told a press conference that some Taiwan compatriots have already been safely relocated to neighboring countries since the outbreak of clashes.

"We have always reached out to affected Taiwan compatriots at the first opportunity to provide necessary assistance, be it in natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes or war-related emergency evacuations," Zhu noted.

Affected Taiwan compatriots seeking help are advised to contact the nearest Chinese embassy or consulate, or call Chinese foreign ministry's 24-hour consular protection hotline 12308.