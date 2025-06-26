University student faces expulsion after hiring cross-dressing exam impersonator

Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, will expel a senior accounting student for allegedly hiring a male impersonator who wore women's clothing — including a wig and hairband — to take a final exam in her place.

The brazen cheating attempt unfolded during an Advanced Accounting exam on June 24, when proctors became suspicious of a masked "female" test-taker later revealed to be a man. According to multiple student accounts circulating online, the impostor fled when confronted but was apprehended by faculty.

University investigators confirmed the accused student, surnamed Li, had recruited the impersonator through an online platform. The substitute's identity remains under investigation, according to a statement issued by the university on June 25.

The subject, which covers complex operations like consolidated financial statements, has a high failure rate that creates significant pressure for accounting majors.