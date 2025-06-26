﻿
News / Nation

China bans non-compliant power banks on domestic flights over safety risks

  16:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0
Passengers will be banned from carrying power banks without proper 3C certification, those with unclear labels, or models under recall, on all domestic flights.
China said on Thursday it will ban passengers carrying power banks without proper 3C certification, those with unclear 3C-certification labels, or models under recall, on all domestic flights, effective June 28.

The move to enhance aviation safety comes after a surge in incidents involving overheating or smoking lithium-ion batteries carried by passengers this year. Recent recalls by major power bank manufacturers over safety risks have further heightened concerns.

Shenzhen Romoss Technology, a leading power bank producer established in 2012, recalled approximately 490,000 units of three models on June 16 due to potential overheating and combustion risks.

By June 20, China's product certification database showed the Shenzhen-based company's fast-charging power banks had their 3C certification suspended, prompting the removal of all related products from its Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) flagship store.

The recalls are not limited to Romoss. Anker Innovations, a manufacturer based in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, recalled 1.15 million power banks in the United States market on June 13, followed by an additional recall of 710,000 units in China on June 20.

The company cited concerns about unauthorized material changes in battery components that could lead to overheating after repeated use.

Some models of Baseus and Ugreen power banks, another two major brands made in China, have also had their 3C certification suspended or revoked over the past few months by the national market regulator, citing safety issues.

With substandard power banks increasingly threatening flight safety, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has mandated stricter checks and public awareness campaigns to discourage passengers from carrying non-compliant devices.

Airlines and airports are also required to improve staff training and emergency response protocols for lithium battery-related incidents, it said in a directive issued on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
