Chinese monk known for helping single mothers under probe for suspected fraud

A monk in east China known for supporting unwed mothers and raising their abandoned children is now under criminal investigation for suspected fraud, police in Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, confirmed on Thursday.

The man, widely known as Monk Daolu but whose real name is Wu Bing, is accused of soliciting large donations under the guise of charity and using much of the money for personal luxury spending since 2018.

The 48-year-old monk allegedly partnered with three women surnamed Li, 35; Jiang, 24; and Wu, 24; in operating what appeared to be a charitable organization, according to the police.

The preliminary investigation shows that the total amount of money involved may exceed 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million), local authorities told The Paper, a Shanghai-based news outlet.

The four individuals have now been placed under criminal detention, and assets involved in the case have been sealed, seized or frozen.

Among those detained are Wu's ex-wife, current girlfriend and his daughter from a previous marriage. His daughter was registered as the legal representative of the charity earlier this year.

Wu first came to public attention for his charitable image as the head of a grassroots organization called the Lianhua Charity Society, which was registered as a non-profit in 2022 in Shaoxing's Shangyu District. Its stated mission was to support orphans, disadvantaged children, and struggling pregnant women.