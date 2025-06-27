China to approve export applications for controlled items to US
16:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-27 0
China will approve export applications for controlled items to the United States in accordance with the law, a spokesperson the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
16:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-27 0
China will approve export applications for controlled items to the United States in accordance with the law, a spokesperson the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
The spokesperson was commenting in relation to the consensus reached on the achievement framework of the China-US Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva.
The US will in turn lift a series of restrictive measures taken against China, the spokesperson added.
Source: CGTN Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports