China, Ecuador sign cooperation plan on promoting Belt and Road Initiative
13:56 UTC+8, 2025-06-27 0
China and Ecuador signed a cooperation plan on promoting the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing on Friday.
13:56 UTC+8, 2025-06-27 0
China and Ecuador signed a cooperation plan on promoting the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing on Friday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ecuadorian counterpart Daniel Noboa witnessed the signing of the inter-governmental document after their meeting at the Great Hall of the People.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports