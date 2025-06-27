﻿
|   
News / Nation

A kitchen fix for busy lives turns into a viral flex

﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  09:59 UTC+8, 2025-06-27       0
Freelance chefs are becoming a go-to solution for busy urbanites. But one viral moment has sparked debate about boundaries.
For many young people in China's fast-paced cities, long hours and packed schedules have made the idea of home-cooked meals a luxury.

That's where a new generation of private chefs has stepped in – young freelancers offering door-to-door cooking services, preparing dishes in their clients' kitchens.

The trend exploded after a handful of viral posts about on-demand private cooking services caught fire on social media.

Now, listings for "Shanghai home cooking visits" and "student chef for hire" flood the platforms like Xiaohongshu, offering everything from family-style dinners to brunch spreads.

Xiao Lu, a 90s-born food lover in Hangzhou, turned her hobby into a full-time job last December, according to Neweekly.

She now takes up to eight bookings a day, sometimes working over 14 hours preparing meals for bloggers, new moms, and busy professionals.

"I'm always exhausted, but the kitchen makes me feel alive," she said.

For others like Xiao Liu, a university student, it's a side hustle. He charges 80 yuan (US$11) per visit and clearly states on his listings: "I cook. I don't date."

"Some people get the wrong idea about 'home visit services,'" Xiao Liu said. "I keep it professional."

A kitchen fix for busy lives turns into a viral flex

A home-cooked meal prepared by Xiao Lu.


Clear boundaries

Boundaries are crucial. Female chefs like Xiao Lu say they screen clients carefully – checking whether they live alone and whether they were referred by other women.

What sets this new wave of chefs apart isn't just youth or convenience – it's a shared understanding of modern social expectations.

"I'm an extrovert," said Xiao Lu, "but I respect people's space. If someone doesn't want to chat, I won't push."

A kitchen fix for busy lives turns into a viral flex

Mark cooking in the kitchen.

But this hands-off, practical service has recently taken a viral – and shirtless – turn.

According to Xiaohongshu influencer Stella, it's "Michelin-level cooking meets a visual feast."

In her viral video, a muscular home chef named Mark arrives dressed casually, slips on an apron, and begins effortlessly preparing an upscale dinner – filleting fish, searing pork belly, and plating a three-dish spread.

But midway through, Stella cheekily asks, "Could you take your shirt off?"

Mark hesitates, then obliges. The T-shirt comes off, revealing a physique more at home on a gym poster than in a kitchen.

He finishes the meal, cleans the kitchen, takes out the trash – and earns comments like "perfect service" from followers.

A kitchen fix for busy lives turns into a viral flex

The clip lit up social media:

"For 500 yuan, you get dinner and eye candy – I want one too!"

"Is being a chef a high-bar job now?"

"This is a lifestyle art form."

The buzz around the muscular chef Mark isn't an isolated case.

In cities like Shanghai and Hangzhou, a niche market for "high-end male home helpers" has quietly emerged. Many offer basic domestic services – cooking, cleaning, casual conversation – but with appearance as part of the package.

In Zhejiang, a 28-year-old influencer known as Duoli recovering from surgery hired a live-in male housekeeper for 8,000 yuan a month – citing the need for support and the desire to have a good-looking guy around. He cooked, cleaned, and impressed viewers with his dedication and looks.

A blurred line between help and hype


Not everyone is impressed.

"Would people still be joking if it were a female chef in the same video?" asked one commenter.

"Does having money mean you can do whatever you want with someone's time and space?"

What started as a practical fix for busy lives has grown into something more layered.

Most young chefs stick to clear rules and keep things professional. But once social media enters the picture, the line between a service and a performance can get blurry.

For many, it's still just about a good meal. But for others, it's become a show – where who's cooking matters as much as what's on the plate.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
