A kitchen fix for busy lives turns into a viral flex

For many young people in China's fast-paced cities, long hours and packed schedules have made the idea of home-cooked meals a luxury.

That's where a new generation of private chefs has stepped in – young freelancers offering door-to-door cooking services, preparing dishes in their clients' kitchens.

The trend exploded after a handful of viral posts about on-demand private cooking services caught fire on social media.

Now, listings for "Shanghai home cooking visits" and "student chef for hire" flood the platforms like Xiaohongshu, offering everything from family-style dinners to brunch spreads.

Xiao Lu, a 90s-born food lover in Hangzhou, turned her hobby into a full-time job last December, according to Neweekly.

She now takes up to eight bookings a day, sometimes working over 14 hours preparing meals for bloggers, new moms, and busy professionals.

"I'm always exhausted, but the kitchen makes me feel alive," she said.

For others like Xiao Liu, a university student, it's a side hustle. He charges 80 yuan (US$11) per visit and clearly states on his listings: "I cook. I don't date."

"Some people get the wrong idea about 'home visit services,'" Xiao Liu said. "I keep it professional."