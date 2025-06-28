Evacuation, relocation organized in southwest China county under highest flood alert

Heavy flooding has returned to Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, prompting local authorities to reactivate the highest-level emergency flood response, effective from 12:30 pm Saturday.

At 6:30pm, the Shihuichang Hydrological Station on Duliu River recorded a water level of 253.06 meters, with a flow rate of 8,000 cubic meters per second, surpassing the guaranteed water level of 251.5 meters by 1.56 meters. This was slightly lower than its earlier forecast, which estimated a peak flood level of 253.5 meters at around 5pm However, water levels continue to rise gradually by 6:30pm.

The local flood control and drought relief headquarters has upgraded the flood control emergency response from Level II to Level I, the highest level in the country's four-tier weather warning system.

Local authorities are evacuating residents from affected areas to safer locations. By 6pm on Saturday, Rongjiang County had organized the urgent evacuation and relocation of 11,992 households and 41,574 individuals.

Rongjiang County has received an influx of over 1,000 soldiers equipped with heavy machinery, including excavators, bulldozers and loaders, to provide urgent assistance.

Since June 24, Rongjiang County has been hit by severe flooding due to persistent rainstorms. As of midday on Thursday, six people had died as a result of the floods.