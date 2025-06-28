Former chairman of China Eastern Airlines under investigation
14:26 UTC+8, 2025-06-28 0
Liu Shaoyong, former chairman of China Eastern Airlines, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.
14:26 UTC+8, 2025-06-28 0
Liu Shaoyong, former chairman of China Eastern Airlines, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
Liu, who also previously served as secretary of the company's leading Party members group, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, the statement said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports