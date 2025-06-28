﻿
News / Nation

China allocates another 100 mln yuan to aid flood-hit Guizhou

Xinhua
  21:36 UTC+8, 2025-06-28       0
China's top economic planner has allocated an additional 100 million yuan (US$13.96 million) in central budget funds to support emergency response and recovery work in flood-hit Guizhou Province.

This follows an initial 100 million yuan that was allocated on June 25, raising total funds to 200 million yuan, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Saturday.

The funds will support the post-disaster emergency recovery of infrastructure and public services in Guizhou, particularly in counties that have been severely affected, including Rongjiang, Congjiang and Sandu, to help restore normal life and production as soon as possible.

Guizhou has recently experienced severe flooding due to persistent rainstorms, and returning flooding in Rongjiang County has prompted local authorities to re-activate the country's highest-level emergency flood response, effective from 12:30pm Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
