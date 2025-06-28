FPV drone tour of Huizhou Ancient City in Anhui
Huizhou Ancient Town in Anhui's Shexian County blends culture and tourism with immersive shows inspired by local history and folklore, bringing the past vividly to life.
Huizhou ancient town, located in Shexian County of Anhui, is one of the most well-preserved ancient towns in China. In recent years, Shexian has promoted the deep integration of culture and tourism, and created immersive performances based on local history and folk stories.
