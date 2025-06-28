﻿
News / Nation

FPV drone tour of Huizhou Ancient City in Anhui

Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2025-06-28       0
Huizhou Ancient Town in Anhui's Shexian County blends culture and tourism with immersive shows inspired by local history and folklore, bringing the past vividly to life.
Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2025-06-28       0

Huizhou ancient town, located in Shexian County of Anhui, is one of the most well-preserved ancient towns in China. In recent years, Shexian has promoted the deep integration of culture and tourism, and created immersive performances based on local history and folk stories.

FPV drone tour of Huizhou Ancient City in Anhui
Shi Yalei / Xinhua

People watch a fish lantern performance in the Huizhou ancient town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 12, 2025.

FPV drone tour of Huizhou Ancient City in Anhui
Zhang Duan / Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows a view of the Huizhou ancient town in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

FPV drone tour of Huizhou Ancient City in Anhui
Zhang Duan / Xinhua

Tourists drink tea at a tearoom in the Huizhou ancient town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2025.

FPV drone tour of Huizhou Ancient City in Anhui
Zhang Duan / Xinhua

An artisan makes a fish lantern in the Huizhou ancient town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2025.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
