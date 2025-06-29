Disaster relief efforts underway in flood-hit southwest China county

Heavy flooding has returned to Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, prompting local authorities to re-activate the highest-level emergency flood response, effective from 12:30pm Saturday.

At 6:30pm, the Shihuichang Hydrological Station on Duliu River recorded a water level of 253.06 meters, with a flow rate of 8,000 cubic meters per second, surpassing the guaranteed water level of 251.5 meters by 1.56 meters. This was slightly lower than its earlier forecast, which estimated a peak flood level of 253.5 meters at around 5pm However, water levels continue to rise gradually by 6:30pm

The local flood control and drought relief headquarters has upgraded the flood control emergency response from Level II to Level I, the highest level in China's four-tier weather warning system.

Local authorities are evacuating residents from affected areas. By 6pm on Saturday, Rongjiang had organized the urgent evacuation and relocation of 11,992 households and 41,574 individuals.

Rongjiang has received an influx of over 1,000 soldiers equipped with heavy machinery, including excavators, bulldozers and loaders, to provide urgent assistance.

Since flooding began, Rongjiang, with a population of 385,000, has received prompt rescue efforts from both authorities and volunteers.

The disaster relief work is advancing in an orderly manner, Rongjiang's flood control and drought relief headquarters said late Saturday.

However, due to the limited road capacity in the affected areas, local authorities requested that non-government rescue teams halt heading to the affected areas until coordinating with the county's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Since June 24, Rongjiang has been hit by severe flooding due to persistent rainstorms. As of midday on Thursday, six people had died as a result of the floods.