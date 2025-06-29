﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

A decade of AIIB: Building bridges to connect people

SHINE
  15:42 UTC+8, 2025-06-29       0
How does AIIB build bridges, connecting not only between organizations but also between people?
SHINE
  15:42 UTC+8, 2025-06-29       0

Recently, the 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), was held in its headquarter in Beijing, the capital of China, with the theme "Connecting for Development, Collaborating for Prosperity."

How does AIIB build bridges, connecting not only between organizations but also between people? To explore this question, we spoke with AIIB President Jin Liqun, Director General of Communications Jeffrey Hiday and UNICEF's Regional Partnerships Manager Arun Nair.

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, also emphasized "what we want to see is a world, in which there is progress, and where there's improvement for all people, and that should be our greater goal."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     