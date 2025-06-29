A decade of AIIB: Building bridges to connect people

Recently, the 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), was held in its headquarter in Beijing, the capital of China, with the theme "Connecting for Development, Collaborating for Prosperity."

How does AIIB build bridges, connecting not only between organizations but also between people? To explore this question, we spoke with AIIB President Jin Liqun, Director General of Communications Jeffrey Hiday and UNICEF's Regional Partnerships Manager Arun Nair.

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, also emphasized "what we want to see is a world, in which there is progress, and where there's improvement for all people, and that should be our greater goal."