World's first pure ammonia-fueled demonstration vessel completes maiden voyage in China
15:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-29 0
The world's first pure ammonia-powered demonstration vessel, the "Anhui," successfully completed its maiden voyage in Hefei.
The world's first pure ammonia-powered demonstration vessel, the "Anhui," successfully completed its maiden voyage in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, marking a major step forward for green shipping.
