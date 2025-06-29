China's resort airports gear up for busy summer travel season

More than 8.3 million passenger trips are expected to pass through two major airports in China's southern island province of Hainan as the summer travel season begins on Tuesday, airport authorities said.

Haikou Meilan International Airport is forecast to handle nearly 4.6 million passenger trips over the next two months, with around 30,400 flights scheduled.

The airport has expanded its international network with new routes to Tokyo, London and Jakarta to meet growing travel demand. It expects to operate 2,196 international flights carrying about 254,000 passenger trips this summer, a 13.3 percent increase from a year earlier.

Sanya Phoenix International Airport, located in the resort city of Sanya, is projected to handle approximately 3.73 million passenger trips and 22,900 flights during the same period.

To accommodate the summer surge, the airport has increased capacity on domestic routes to major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, by deploying wide-body aircraft.

Hainan, known for its year-round sunshine and pristine beaches, is seeking to revitalize its tourism industry. China aims to transform the island into a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

In 2024, Hainan recorded over 97.2 million tourist visits, both domestic and international, marking an 8 percent year-on-year increase. Total tourism expenditure grew by 12.5 percent, reaching 204 billion yuan (about 28.48 billion US dollars), according to official data.

This year, the province aims to welcome over 100 million tourist visits, both domestic and international.

As part of its broader economic strategy, China is transforming Hainan into a Free Trade Port (FTP). As the Hainan FTP is set to begin independent customs operations by the end of the year, it is poised to become not only a tourist haven but also a pivotal gateway for China's opening-up drive.