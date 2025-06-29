China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

China's national observatory issued a yellow alert on Sunday, warning of downpours in some regions of the country.

From 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, heavy rains and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of the provincial-level regions of Sichuan, Gansu, Shaanxi, Chongqing, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hebei and Liaoning, the National Meteorological Center said.

Parts of the Sichuan Basin are expected to experience torrential rains, with precipitation up to 300 mm, the center added.

The center has advised local authorities to take precautions for heavy rainstorms, and suggested that necessary drainage measures should be taken in urban areas and across farmlands.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.