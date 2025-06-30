CPC grows stronger as membership exceeds 100m

The Communist Party of China (CPC) had more than 100.27 million members at the end of 2024, up by nearly 1.09 million from 2023, according to a report issued Monday ahead of the Party's 104th founding anniversary.

The membership of the CPC has steadily expanded, with its structure continuing to improve and primary-level Party organizations growing stronger, said the report released by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Moreover, the CPC had 5.25 million primary-level organizations at the end of 2024, an increase of 74,000 compared with the previous year.

The CPC continues to exercise self-supervision and self-governance by upholding the spirit of reform and applying strict standards. It has focused on strengthening primary-level organizations, and nurturing a team of Party members who hold themselves to the highest standards, so as to provide an organizational guarantee for building China into a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization.

Data from the report showed that over 2.13 million people joined the CPC in 2024. Of these people, 52.6 percent were from the forefront of production and work, 54.4 percent held diplomas of junior college or above, and 83.7 percent of them aged 35 or below.

Party membership continued to see positive changes in terms of its composition. The report revealed that about 57.79 million Party members, or 57.6 percent of the overall membership, held junior college degrees or above at the end of 2024, 1.4 percentage points higher than the level recorded at the end of the previous year.

By the end of 2024, the CPC had nearly 31 million female members, accounting for 30.9 percent of its total membership, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year. The proportion of members from ethnic minority groups remained at 7.7 percent.

Workers and farmers accounted for about 33 percent of all CPC members.