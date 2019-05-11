News / World

Iran says US dare not wage war despite threats

The US government of President Donald Trump dare not wage a war on Iran despite its threats, a senior Iranian commander said Friday.
Iranian demonstrators raise placards and portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they chant anti-US slogans during a rally in the capital Tehran, on May 10 2019. 

The US government of President Donald Trump dare not wage a war on Iran despite its threats, a senior Iranian commander said Friday.

"Negotiations with Americans will not take place, and Americans will not dare take a military action against us," Yadollah Javani, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, told Tasnim News Agency.

"Trump thought with the new sanctions on Iran after its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran would face internal turmoil and eventually negotiate with the United States, but in practice it did not happen," Javani said.

Western media reported that the United States has recently deployed an aircraft carrier to the Middle East region amid the rising tension with Iran.

