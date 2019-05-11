News / World

Pompeo to meet Putin in Russia next week: US State Department

Xinhua
  11:12 UTC+8, 2019-05-11       0
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Russian city of Sochi to discuss "bilateral and multilateral challenges."
Xinhua
  11:12 UTC+8, 2019-05-11       0

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Russian city of Sochi to discuss "bilateral and multilateral challenges," US State Department said Friday.

Pompeo's Russia trip is scheduled from May 12 to 14. He would lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on May 13, according to a statement issued by the department.

Pompeo would then travel to Sochi on May 14 to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and President Putin, discussing "the full range of bilateral and multilateral challenges," the statement said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Wednesday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea would be a topic in the discussion between Lavrov and Pompeo, who have just met in Finland earlier this week during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Arctic Council.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     