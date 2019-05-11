Pompeo to meet Putin in Russia next week: US State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Russian city of Sochi to discuss "bilateral and multilateral challenges."

Pompeo's Russia trip is scheduled from May 12 to 14. He would lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on May 13, according to a statement issued by the department.

Pompeo would then travel to Sochi on May 14 to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and President Putin, discussing "the full range of bilateral and multilateral challenges," the statement said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Wednesday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea would be a topic in the discussion between Lavrov and Pompeo, who have just met in Finland earlier this week during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Arctic Council.