News / World

American actress Doris Day dies at the age of 97

Reuters
  14:02 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0
Actress Doris Day, who became one of the greatest box-office attractions of her time as the cheery, freckle-faced personification of wholesomeness, died yesterday at the age of 97.
Reuters
  14:02 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0

Doris Day

Actress Doris Day, who became one of the greatest box-office attractions of her time as the cheery, freckle-faced personification of wholesomeness, died yesterday at the age of 97, her foundation said.

Day, who co-starred with 1950s and 1960s superstars such as Rock Hudson and Cary Grant, died at her Carmel, California, home after a bout with pneumonia, the Doris Day Animal Foundation said.

Her shiny girl-next-door image was built on a series of innocent romantic comedies, including “Pillow Talk,” for which Day received an Oscar nomination, “That Touch of Mink” and “The Thrill of It All.”

Day also had hit records, most notably “Que Sera, Sera” from the movie “The Man Who Knew Too Much.” It became her theme song, even though she had initially been reluctant to record it.

Day’s life was not always as sunny as her movie roles. She married four times, was divorced three times and widowed once, suffered a nervous breakdown and had severe financial trouble after one husband squandered her money.

“My public image is unshakably that of America’s wholesome virgin, the girl next door, carefree and brimming with happiness,” she said in a memoir, “an image, I can assure you, more make-believe than any film part I ever played. But I am Miss Chastity Belt and that’s all there is to it.”

“She’s the girl every guy should marry,” a critic said. “Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak? They’d all be trouble. Doris Day would be true blue, understanding, direct, honest, and even a little sexy.”

Source: Reuters   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     