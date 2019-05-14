Tsunami warning after strong quake off Papua New Guinea

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit off the PNG coast on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with hazardous tsunami waves possible, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The shallow quake occurred 44 kilometers northeast of Kokopo in PNG, the agency said.