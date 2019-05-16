Ghana customs officials to learn Chinese

The Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana on Thursday started a Chinese language course for officials of the Ghana Customs.

As part of activities to enhance the friendly relations between Ghana and China, the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana on Thursday started a Chinese language course for officials of the Ghana Customs.

More than 100 officials drawn from of the Kotoka International Airport will undergo a 12-hour per week studies over the next eight weeks under the full sponsorship of the Confucius Institute.

Chu Beijuan, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute in Ghana, said at the opening ceremony of the program that more Chinese nationals are coming to Ghana to do business with Ghanaians.

"So your learning of Chinese language will help us communicate well with each other and promote friendship between us," Chu told the officials.

She said the preparedness of the Confucius Institute will make the teaching and learning of the Chinese language flexible for the interest of all sectors in Ghana.

"And this Chinese language course will help Customs better interact with the ever-increasing Chinese business partners, tourists and strategic development partners coming to Ghana," said Isaac Crentsil, Commissioner for Ghana Customs.

Cheng Mingjin, chief of Consular and Visa section of the Chinese embassy in Ghana, said language bridges the gap between people, and binds different groups of people together.

"This program opens a small window for you to showcase your friendliness and hospitality," said Cheng.

One of the beneficiaries, Edem Onyekuba, chief revenue officer of Customs, said that the opportunity to learn Chinese will enhance the work of Customs in dealing with Chinese travelers who visit Ghana annually.