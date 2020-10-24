News / World

WHO chief calls for 'immediate action' as countries see exponential rise in COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  07:51 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0
The World Health Organization chief said on Friday that the world is at "a critical juncture" in the COVID-19 pandemic and called for "immediate action."
Xinhua
  07:51 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0

The World Health Organization chief said on Friday that the world is at "a critical juncture" in the COVID-19 pandemic and called for "immediate action."

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that the next few months are going to be very "tough" and some countries are on "a dangerous track."

"We are at a critical juncture in this pandemic, particularly in the northern hemisphere," he said.

"Too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in cases and that is now leading to hospitals and ICU running close or above capacity and we're still only in October," he added.

The WHO chief urged leaders to take immediate action, so as to prevent further unnecessary deaths, essential health services from collapsing and schools shutting again.

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, told the press conference that progress is being made on the plans for an international mission to identify the zoonotic source of the coronavirus.

She said the WHO has reached out to a group of international experts and is expected to share more information in the coming days.

"The first cases were detected in Wuhan of China last December, so the early studies will begin there," she said, adding that then the next phase of the studies will be developed as the evidence and results from the first phase become available.

"We will follow the science and follow the necessary steps that need to be taken," she said.

The WHO has previously said that although the first clusters of COVID-19 cases were reported in Wuhan, it doesn't necessarily mean that is where the virus crossed from animals into humans.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     