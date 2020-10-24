News / World

US judge denies gov't motion to stay preliminary injunction on WeChat ban

Xinhua
  08:06 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0
A US judge from the District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday denied the government's motion to stay the preliminary injunction on banning WeChat.
Xinhua
  08:06 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0

A US judge from the District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday denied the government's motion to stay the preliminary injunction on banning WeChat, a messaging, social media, and mobile payment app owned by Chinese company Tencent.

Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco ruled that the government's additional evidence did not alter the court's previous holding that US-based users of WeChat are entitled to a preliminary injunction.

On September 20, she temporarily halted President Donald Trump's executive order to ban WeChat by issuing an order to grant the motion for the preliminary injunction, which determined the restrictions placed on WeChat could violate the Constitutional Amendment rights of its users in the United States.

The US Commerce Department issued the Identification of Prohibited Transactions on September 18. "The result is that consumers in the US cannot download or update the WeChat app, use it to send or receive money, and — because US support for the app by data hosting and content caching will be eliminated — the app, while perhaps technically available to existing US users, likely will be useless to them," Judge Beeler wrote in her order.

The government then submitted additional information to the court, appealing to alter the court's ruling.

According to Beeler's new order, the court preliminarily enjoined the ban because the plaintiffs, US-based users of WeChat, met the standards for a preliminary injunction.

The plaintiffs, including the US WeChat Users Alliance (USWUA) and other app users, argued that WeChat is irreplaceable for its users in the United States, particularly in the Chinese-speaking and Chinese-American community.

On August 6, Trump issued an executive order banning US transactions via WeChat, which would take effect on the late night of September 20.

To fight for the legal rights of all WeChat users in the country, USWUA, an NGO, sued the Trump administration for the ban. The lawsuit opened in court on September 17.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tencent
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     