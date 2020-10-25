News / World

Iran reports 6,191 new COVID-19 cases, 568,896 in total

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2020-10-25
Iran's health ministry reported 6,191 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total confirmed number in the country to 568,896.
   The pandemic has so far claimed 32,616 lives in Iran, up by 296 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

   A total of 455,054 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,969 remain in intensive care units, she added.

   According to the spokeswoman, 4,719,597 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Sunday.

   Currently, the risk of infection is high in 27 Iranian provinces, Lari noted.

   Following recent COVID-19 resurgence in Iran, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and major cities of the country.

   Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

   Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

   In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

   In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
