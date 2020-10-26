News / World

'The Bad Kids' makes good at Busan film festival

  15:59 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
The online drama produced by iQiyi took the Best Creative Award, while child star Rong Zishan also received the Newcomer Actor Award.
Chinese suspense series “The Bad Kids” won two prizes at the Asia Content Awards of the 25th Busan International Film Festival on Sunday.

The online drama produced by iQiyi took the Best Creative Award. It is the first time that a Chinese production has won this honor. The drama’s child star Rong Zishan also received the Newcomer Actor Award. 

Set in a small town, the 12-episode drama is centered on three youngsters who witness a murder. On film and TV review website Douban, it has been rated 8.9 out of 10.

Dai Ying, producer of the show, said that the series was shot from a novel perspective. They will continue to present more original Chinese content to audiences worldwide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
