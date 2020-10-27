News / World

Chileans defy COVID-19 to rewrite the constitution

Shine
  01:37 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Amid a time of coronavirus and turmoil, Chileans turned out on Sunday to vote overwhelmingly in favor of rewriting the constitution to promote greater equality and social justice.
Shine
  01:37 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Chileans defy COVID-19 to rewrite the constitution
AFP

Demonstrators supporting the reform of the Chilean constitution celebrate the referendum official results at the Plaza Italia square in Santiago on Sunday.

Amid a time of coronavirus and turmoil, Chileans turned out on Sunday to vote overwhelmingly in favor of rewriting the constitution to promote greater equality and social justice.

The plebiscite was allowed after the outbreak of vast street protests that erupted a year ago over inequality in pensions, education and health care, problems that have long been troubling Chile, one of South America’s most developed nations.

It was initially scheduled for April 26, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters were required to wear a face mask, abide by social distancing rules at polling centers and bring their own pencil to mark the ballot.

The Electoral Service said that with nearly all polling stations reporting, about 78 percent of the 7.4 million votes counted favored drawing up a new constitution, while just under 22 percent were opposed.

About 79 percent supported having the charter be drafted by a convention of 155 elected citizens rather than a convention with half its members elected citizens and half members of congress.

In a speech to the country, President Sebastián Piñera acknowledged the victory for those seeking a new charter but cautioned it is only the start of a long process.

“It is the beginning of a path, which together we will have to go through to agree on a new constitution for Chile.”

He had opposed having a new constitution although conceded earlier in the day that it likely would be supported by voters.

The special convention would begin drafting a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in mid-2022.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     