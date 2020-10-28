News / World

Kids drown as refugees sail across English Channel

AP
  23:36 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Four people, including two young children, died on Tuesday when a boat carrying about 19 people capsized off France while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain..
AP
  23:36 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0

Four people, including two young children, died on Tuesday when a boat carrying about 19 people capsized off France while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain, French authorities said.

The dead were a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, an adult woman and an adult man. Fifteen people were rescued.

Emergency services called off their search on Tuesday night because of darkness and bad weather.

They did not resume on Wednesday morning because there was no chance of finding anyone still alive, although they did not explain why there was little chance of survivors.

Such crossings have become increasingly common in recent years, despite political uproar in Britain and stepped-up police efforts to stop them. But deaths in the Channel are rare.

People have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain — usually in trucks or on ferries — and the issue has long strained relations between the two countries.

Many appear to have turned to small boats organized by smugglers during the coronavirus pandemic because virus restrictions have reduced traffic between France and Britain.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     