A great discovery made on Australia's Barrier Reef

Scientists found a detached coral reef on the Great Barrier Reef that exceeds the height of the Empire State Building, the first such discovery in over 100 years.
A robotic arm takes rock samples from a 500-meter-tall coral reef discovered by Australian scientists, off Australia’s Great Barrier Reef on Sunday.

Australian scientists found a detached coral reef on the Great Barrier Reef that exceeds the height of the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower, the Schmidt Ocean Institute said this week, the first such discovery in over 100 years.

The “blade like” reef is nearly 500 meters tall and 1.5 kilometers wide, said the institute. It lies 40 meters below the ocean surface and about 6 kilometers from the edge of Great Barrier Reef.

A team of scientists from James Cook University, led by Dr Robin Beaman, were mapping the northern sea floor of the Great Barrier Reef on board the institute’s research vessel Falkor, when they found the reef on October 20.

“We are surprised and elated by what we have found,” said Beaman.

He said it was the first detached reef of that size to be discovered in over 120 years and that it was thriving with a “blizzard of fish” in a healthy ecosystem.

The discovery comes after a study this month found the Great Barrier Reef had lost more than half its coral in the past three decades.

Using the underwater robot known as SuBastian, the scientists filmed their exploration of the new reef, collecting marine samples, which will be archived and placed in the Queensland Museum and the Museum of Tropical Queensland.

“To not only 3D map the reef in detail, but also visually see this discovery with SuBastian is incredible,” Beaman added.

Although the northern section of the Great Barrier Reef suffered from bleaching, Beaman said this detached reef didn’t display any evidence of damage.

Bleaching occurs when the water is too warm, forcing coral to expel living algae and causing it to calcify and turn white.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
