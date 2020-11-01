News / World

Nobel laureate calls for global vaccine consortium

Xinhua
  20:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
Countries around the world should be encouraged to collaborate and form a global vaccine consortium to work on parallel approaches and share the benefits of vaccines.
Xinhua
  20:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0

Countries around the world should be encouraged to collaborate and form a global vaccine consortium to work on parallel approaches and share the benefits of vaccines, according to Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan.

   In his video address to the ongoing 3rd World Laureates Forum that kicked off on Friday in Shanghai, Ramakrishnan said that the COVID-19 pandemic brought the requirement for international collaboration into sharp focus, as the virus has raged across continents.

   "The collaboration has resulted in exceptional speed at which we have begun to understand the virus. The sequencing of its genome was a spectacular global effort, which had allowed us to better understand the virus, as well as its geographical spread and its epidemiology. Teams from around the world are working tirelessly on new treatments and potential vaccines," said Ramakrishnan.

   Ramakrishnan also noticed that the pandemic caused worries about the fair distribution of vaccines, including how to allow impoverished countries to get access to the benefits of vaccines and how to ensure that countries are made resilient against future pandemics, which could be much more dangerous.

   "Instead of competing on vaccine development, perhaps countries could be encouraged to collaborate and form an international vaccine consortium to work on parallel approaches and share the benefits," said Ramakrishnan.

   According to him, global challenges require global solutions, and that global scientific collaboration is key in that context. There is a real need for all, scientists and non-scientists, to improve the processes and remove the barriers to collaboration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     