News / World

2 killed in Halloween sword rampage in Quebec

AFP
  23:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
A swordsman dressed in a medieval costume killed two people and wounded five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City, police said on Sunday after arresting the suspect.
AFP
  23:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
2 killed in Halloween sword rampage in Quebec
Reuters

Police officers secure the area where multiple people were stabbed near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada on Sunday.

A swordsman dressed in a medieval costume killed two people and wounded five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City, Canadian police said on Sunday after arresting the suspect.

The attacks occurred late Saturday in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament, according to police.

The suspect, “a man in his mid-20s,” was armed with a sword and dressed in “medieval clothing,” Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon said.

“According to our initial information, nothing indicates to us that the suspect acted for anything other than personal motivation,” police said in a tweet.

According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker “slit the throat” of his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel and there was “a lot of blood.”

The man then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.

Quebec resident Karin Lacoste said she was going to a convenience store to do some shopping around 11pm when she saw several armed police officers wearing bulletproof vests. “There was one who told me ‘run to your home because there is someone walking around, he is a killer and he has killed people.’”

The suspect was arrested early Sunday after a manhunt through the streets of Old Quebec, Doyon said. The suspect has been formally identified but police have not released his identity.

The five survivors wounded in the rampage had suffered injuries of varying severity, Doyon added. Police have not released any details on the identities or ages of the victims.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     