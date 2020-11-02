Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1.2 million -- Johns Hopkins University

News / World

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 1.2 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

   The global death toll rose to 1,200,471, while there were more than 46.5 million cases worldwide as of 3:24 p.m. (0724 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

   The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with 9,207,362 cases and 230,996 deaths. Brazil has recorded 160,074 deaths, a death toll second only to the U.S'. India has the world's third largest death toll at 122,607 and the second largest caseload of more than 8.2 million.

   Countries with over 33,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France Spain, Iran, and Peru.

   The global COVID-19 death toll reached the grim milestone of 1 million on Sept. 28. 

Source: Xinhua
