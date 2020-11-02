News / World

Vietnam tests COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
COVID-19 vaccine testing has begun in Vietnam on monkeys, according to the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production (Vabiotech) under the country's Ministry of Health.
Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0

COVID-19 vaccine testing has begun in Vietnam on monkeys, according to the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production (Vabiotech) under the country's Ministry of Health.

   The company in late October started trials on 12 rhesus macaques, a kind of monkey of the Macaca mulatta family, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday.

   The results of the testing on monkeys will be a foundation for the next stage for testing the vaccine on humans, said the report.

   The trials took place on an island off the northern Quang Ninh province, with the monkeys aged between three and five, weighing more than 3 kg each and being divided into two groups, the news agency quoted Vabiotech Director Do Tuan Dat as saying.

   After being vaccinated, the monkeys would be monitored for three months, before their blood samples are taken for further analysis.

   The testing would follow a similar model that maybe later performed on humans. The animals would be injected two shots of the vaccine, 18 to 21 days apart.

   A month after the second shot, researchers will assess the monkeys' immune response to see the difference between the injected group and the non-injected group, according to the newspaper.

   Earlier in June, Vabiotech tested the vaccine on mice. Data was already collected from the mice tests.

   Vietnam confirmed 1,180 cases of COVID-19 with 35 deaths from the disease as of Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. The country has gone through 60 straight days without any new cases in the community.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     